Gov. Brad Little wasn’t ready to commit today on whether Idaho can enter Stage 3 of its economic reopening on Saturday. “We don’t know about Stage 3 because we’ve still got the bulk of this week to get through,” Little said on his weekly, statewide COVID-19 call-in with AARP Idaho. He noted that Idaho moved into Stage 2 on May 16, and it’s not yet been two weeks since that move, which included reopening dine-in restaurants, hair and nail salons and indoor gyms. COVID-19 has an incubation period of up to 14 days.
“Those cases are just going to start showing up here in the next few days,” the governor said. “I think we’re OK, but I don’t want to make any commitment ‘til we see what the numbers and statistics are.”
If all reopening criteria are met, Stage 3 is scheduled to begin Saturday and permit bars to reopen; allow gatherings of 10-50 people where physical distancing can be maintained; and allow out-of-state arrivals to forego a 14-day quarantine if they’re not coming from a location where there’s community spread of the virus.
During the call, Little fielded questions on, among other topics: Idaho Rebound cash grants for small businesses, which will open for applications to sole proprietors and the self-employed Wednesday at noon; delays receiving unemployment; masking and social distancing, including in rural Idaho communities; a reported spike in coronavirus cases in the Magic Valley on Friday; and state finances and the impact of the pandemic. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Wednesday’s print edition of the Idaho Press.