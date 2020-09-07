Gov. Brad Little said he doesn’t think it’s time to change laws dealing with school closure authority or the role of public health districts, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin. The issue has come up in recent weeks as Idaho schools reopen for the new year. Several legislators hoped to debate school closure authority last week, but Little did not include the issue on a limited list of topics for a three-day special session.
But that didn’t stop the Senate from passing a nonbinding resolution pledging to consider legislation on a number of topics in 2021, including public health districts’ authority, Corbin writes.
Little told reporters during a Statehouse news conference Thursday that he would welcome a debate during the legislative session and believes there are opportunities to improve the existing system.
But he wasn’t ready to do away with public health districts, saying Idaho needs a place to house that expertise.
“I don’t think right now is time to turn over the apple cart, because we have got a crisis,” Little said. You can read Corbin's full story online at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.