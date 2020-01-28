Gov. Brad Little today appointed the Rev. Tim Remington of Coeur d’Alene to replace former Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, in the Idaho House. Remington is pastor of The Altar church in Coeur d’Alene and director of Good Samaritan Rehabilitation, a faith-based addiction recovery program.
“I’m a preacher and will stay a preacher,” Remington said in a news release from the governor’s office. “What an honor to serve this state.”
Little said, “Pastor Remington’s experience will bring a valuable perspective to the Idaho Legislature. I greatly appreciate all of the District 2 applicants for their willingness to serve in this position.”
Green lost his seat after he was convicted on felony charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States in a federal court in Texas, in connection with a tax evasion case. Remington will serve out his term, which runs through the end of 2020.
Little selected Remington from among three nominees for the position submitted by the GOP central committee for the legislative district; the other two nominees were Tim Kastning, ranked first; and Donald Bradway, ranked second. In 2016, Remington survived a shooting in the parking lot of his church; he was shot six times but survived.