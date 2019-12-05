After a six-month search, Gov. Brad Little has an eighth member of the State Board of Education: Boise businessman Kurt Liebich, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. Little announced the appointment to the influential and far-reaching policymaking board Thursday, saying his new appointee is “enthusiastic about improving opportunities for Idaho’s youth.”
“Kurt has proven he can lead and build consensus with a thoughtful, analytical approach,” Little said in a news release. “His extensive experience in education policy and business is a welcome addition to the body that governs Idaho’s public kindergarten through college education system.”
The appointment means that, for the second time, Little has tapped into his “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” task force to fill a vacancy on the State Board. It also means that Little looked beyond a list of dozens of applicants who applied over the summer.
Liebich is CEO of two companies: RedBuilt LLC, an engineered structural solutions supplier; and New Wood Resources, which specializes in veneer and plywood products. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College in Maine and an MBA from Harvard University. He was one of several business leaders on the 26-member task force, which completed its work in November. Liebich served as chairman of the task force’s budget stability subcommittee.
“Idaho’s public education system — across K-12, career technical education, and our community colleges and universities — is the foundation for Idahoans’ future prosperity,” Liebich said in a news release. “I am excited to continue my work on these important issues, now as a member of the State Board of Education.”
