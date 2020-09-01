Gov. Brad Little has named two new state agency directors: Jess Byrne to head the Department of Environmental Quality, where he was deputy director and will replace former Director John Tippets, who retired in July; and Russ Barron to head the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses. Barron is a former director and deputy director of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare who currently serves as executive director of the Idaho Board of Nursing and has worked for Idaho Health & Welfare for more than 20 years.
Byrne has been deputy director at DEQ since April of 2012; he holds a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University in environmental health and a master’s degree in public administration, also from BSU. “Jess is committed to the vision of ensuring Idaho’s environment enhances healthy living and supports thriving communities,” Little said in a news release. “His years of experience as deputy director make him uniquely capable to serve in this important position."
Barron holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Abilene Christian University and an MBA from Boise State. He’ll head a state division that’s been newly restructured and that is responsible for administering licenses for dozens of professions and businesses in Idaho.
“Russ shares my desire to keep Idaho regulations as streamlined as possible,” Little said in a statement. “His strong leadership skills and track record in efficiently managing government entities make him a great fit for this important post.”
Barron served as administrator of the Idaho H&W Department’s Division of Welfare for nine years; served as deputy director of the department for three years; and served as director for two years, appointed by then-Gov. Butch Otter to replace former longtime Director Dick Armstrong after Armstrong's retirement.
The division he’ll head was created in June when Little signed an executive order to consolidate 11 separate agencies, a move the governor said would “lead to efficiencies and result in better service at a lower cost for Idaho license holders.”