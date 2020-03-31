After Gov. Brad Little on Monday quietly and without comment signed the nation’s most far-reaching anti-transgender legislation into law, reactions have been pouring in from around Idaho and across the country, but Little himself has remained mum. The two bills were HB 509, which directly defies a federal court order by forbidding transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates to match their gender identity; and HB 500a, which forbids transgender girls or women from playing school sports in Idaho on teams that match their gender identity. Both bills were found constitutionally flawed in opinions issued by the Idaho Attorney General’s office before they passed; the office estimated that HB 509 alone, if passed, would cost the state more than $1 million in attorney fees for the other side if it tried to defend the bill in court.
