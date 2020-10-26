“The localized approach is still my preferred approach,” Gov. Brad Little said at his press conference today on COVID-19. “The eventual shift to a localized approach was the right thing to do, but it’s not worked as well as it should, because the virus is relentless, and in some parts of the state there simply has been insufficient efforts to protect lives.”
He said local public health officials and local officials have the authority to implement preventive measures in their communities where needed. “Some … have done the right thing,” he said. “But there are other parts of Idaho where not enough has been done.” The governor said, “The no-action approach for dealing with COVID is not a responsible action.”
“Please support those leaders who have acted and communicate to those leaders who have resisted acting that they need to recognize the urgency of the situation for our health, for our economy, and to keep our kids in school,” Little said. He said he still believes that “personal responsibility” is the best way to fight the virus. “We Idahoans share a long history of rallying together in times of crisis.”