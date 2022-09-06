...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Gov. Brad Little celebrated his special session wins Tuesday morning in front of a crowd of students, educators and local legislators at Garden City’s Pierce Park Elementary School, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sadie Dittenber. “I know you’re all interested in this,” Little said to around 70 elementary schoolers, laughing as he recapped the $410 million boost for education and $650 million in tax cuts and rebates that resulted from last week’s one-day special session.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley; Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise; and Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, sat to the side of the governor in the school’s gymnasium as he addressed the students. Little recognized the lawmakers as his “partners” in the process of approving the new law, which easily passed in both the House and Senate last Thursday, despite lengthy discussion in both chambers.
Little told the students his goal was to get money back to their parents, and into their schools, and said, “This bill we signed last week is part of Idaho history.” He is scheduled to celebrate the passage of HB1 at two more schools this week. You can read Dittenber's full story here at idahoednews.org.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.