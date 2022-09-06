Little EdNews school 9-6-22
Gov. Brad Little celebrated his special session wins Tuesday morning in front of a crowd of students, educators and local legislators at Garden City’s Pierce Park Elementary School, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sadie Dittenber. “I know you’re all interested in this,” Little said to around 70 elementary schoolers, laughing as he recapped the $410 million boost for education and $650 million in tax cuts and rebates that resulted from last week’s one-day special session.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley; Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise; and Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, sat to the side of the governor in the school’s gymnasium as he addressed the students. Little recognized the lawmakers as his “partners” in the process of approving the new law, which easily passed in both the House and Senate last Thursday, despite lengthy discussion in both chambers.

