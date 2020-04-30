Idaho Reports logo

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will answer questions about the state's coronavirus response during a special "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television this evening. He and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen will appear on the program with host Aaron Kunz; questions can be submitted online here in advance of the show. The show will air live statewide, at 8 p.m., MT, 7 p.m. PT.

This evening's program comes just hours after Little announced that the state will enter Stage 1 of his four-stage plan for reopening the economy on schedule tomorrow, on May 1.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

