Idaho Gov. Brad Little will answer questions about the state's coronavirus response during a special "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television this evening. He and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen will appear on the program with host Aaron Kunz; questions can be submitted online here in advance of the show. The show will air live statewide, at 8 p.m., MT, 7 p.m. PT.
This evening's program comes just hours after Little announced that the state will enter Stage 1 of his four-stage plan for reopening the economy on schedule tomorrow, on May 1.