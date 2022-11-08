Gov. Brad Little took the stage to give a victory speech at the GOP election night watch party, saying, “Thank you very much. I’m very proud to stand here before you tonight … and to have earned the confidence of Idahoans for another four years.”

After thanking his wife, family and team, Little touted the state’s economic successes during his term as governor. “Folks, working together matters,” he said. “Our ability as elected leaders to get things done matters. Leadership matters.” He congratulated all those winning tonight, and said, “I stand ready to work with them, all of you, to meet people’s expectations. We’re ready to keep Idaho the least-regulated state. We’re ready to unleash innovation and enormous potential for businesses, and not stifle it, so Idahoans can have maximum opportunity. We’re ready to provide Idahoans with more relief from taxes,” which drew applause. “We want the same things,” Little said, “safe communities, increasing opportunities and strong family values that continue for generations.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments