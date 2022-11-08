...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact
the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Little, in victory speech: 'The election results translate today into a mandate'
Gov. Brad Little took the stage to give a victory speech at the GOP election night watch party, saying, “Thank you very much. I’m very proud to stand here before you tonight … and to have earned the confidence of Idahoans for another four years.”
After thanking his wife, family and team, Little touted the state’s economic successes during his term as governor. “Folks, working together matters,” he said. “Our ability as elected leaders to get things done matters. Leadership matters.” He congratulated all those winning tonight, and said, “I stand ready to work with them, all of you, to meet people’s expectations. We’re ready to keep Idaho the least-regulated state. We’re ready to unleash innovation and enormous potential for businesses, and not stifle it, so Idahoans can have maximum opportunity. We’re ready to provide Idahoans with more relief from taxes,” which drew applause. “We want the same things,” Little said, “safe communities, increasing opportunities and strong family values that continue for generations.”
“To me, the election results translate today into giving us a mandate to keep our state on a path of incredible and unprecedented success,” Little said, “to continue to show Washington, D.C. and the rest of the country how we do things right.”
At one point during his speech, he was interrupted by a heckler calling for grocery tax repeal.
“Much has changed in the last four years, since the last time I stood before you, and things will continue to change for the next four years,” Little said, “but I remain committed to managing our state with an eye to letting all of you keep more of your hard-earned money and responsibly making investments, particularly for our children. Most importantly, I’ll remain focused on what I’ve talked about time and time again, to make Idaho the best possible place where our children and grandchildren can choose to stay.”
After Little left the stage, Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon said she was going to announce some more winners, and called up a handful of GOP legislative candidates who are running unopposed in the general election to speak. Among them was Brian Lenney of Nampa.
Lenney opened with, “I had no Democrat opponent because Democrats don’t run in Canyon County. I look forward to showing up in the Senate working for Idaho.” Then he said, “People mentioned grocery tax relief, anyone want grocery tax relief?” and proceeded to whip up the crowd into loud cheers. “I already have a bill,” he declared. And as he got more and more animated, he said, “No governor, no government has the right to lock down a state … no government has a right to coerce you in vaccines and masks,” to loud cheers. “Education freedom, health freedom, financial freedom, let’s go!” Lenney shouted.
Moon, back at the microphone afterward, told the crowd, “I told you he was a firecracker.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.