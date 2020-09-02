Gov. Brad Little fielded questions from Idahoans about COVID-19 during his regular statewide call-in with the Idaho AARP on Tuesday, and not everyone who called in was supportive of continued measures to slow the virus’ spread, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. One woman claimed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently revised its estimates for the number of people who have died from COVID-19, the disease the novel coronavirus causes. The woman asked Little why the government wouldn’t open society up to its fullest once again, if the virus was less dangerous than initially thought.
That prompted Little to explain comorbidity — the term used to describe an underlying condition. What the CDC had done, he explained, was simply release the number of people who died from COVID-19 who also had an underlying condition. Of the people who have died from COVID-19 across the country so far, 94% had a comorbidity, according to a report from the agency.
Little stressed that an estimated third of Idahoans have an underlying condition that could make recovering from COVID-19 difficult. He made that point more than once throughout the call when responding to callers expressing some skepticism about the seriousness of the virus.
“The problem is the third of the population that has underlying issues,” Little said.
Little also was joined on the call by U.S. Attorney for Idaho Bart Davis, who warned of rising scams targeting Idaho seniors; and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, who said pf the 361 COVID-19 deaths Idaho had counted as of Monday nights, 205 were residents of the state's long-term care facilities. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.