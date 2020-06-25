Gov. Brad Little on Thursday announced the state will remain in Stage 4 of reopening for at least the next two weeks. "We want businesses to open," Little said during a noon press conference in the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium. "We want our children back in school at the end of summer, so please do not let your guard down."
The move comes a day after Idaho set a new record for coronavirus infections, with 243 new cases statewide reported Wednesday — eclipsing the previous high of 222 on April 2.
Ada County, which will stay in Stage 3 under a Central District Health order, also set a new daily record Wednesday with 101 new cases. The order means Ada County bars are closed and gatherings are limited to 50.
