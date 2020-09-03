“I recognize the tension out there,” Gov. Brad Little said today. “I not only understand the frustration, but I share it. It has been a great challenge to balance all the public’s expectations during this pandemic, but time and time again we have stuck to the facts and the science in our response to the coronavirus in Idaho.”
He shared a question he was asked by a woman over 70 from Jerome during a recent AARP call, who said she has diabetes. The woman told him, he said, “I’m tired of people acting like my lift doesn’t matter.”
Little said a third of Idaho residents have factors that put them at high risk for serious complications if they contract COVID-19, and that has to be taken into account in the state’s responses.
Asked about how some school districts, like Kuna, can reopen for in-person instruction in the same county in which others are refraining because COVID-19 spread puts them in the “red zone,” Gov. Brad Little said not just every school district, but every school in Idaho, is different, with differences in everything from ventilation to crowding. “A statewide solution doesn’t really address, really the boots on the ground,” he said. “You would think, well, either it’s safe to open all the schools or it’s not. Well, that’s not how it is.”
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said Idaho has eliminated one of the metrics it was using in decision on moving from one stage of reopening to the next: The tally of new infections among health care workers. That's still being monitored, she said, but it's no longer being considered as a staging metric because it proved to be a lagging statistic, with it sometimes taking two weeks after infection before it was determined that the infected person was a health care workers. "That's just too long," she said.
Hahn said she's looking for a different metric to replace it, that also gets at the aspect of Idaho health care capacity that has to do with workers, not just equipment. "We can have ventilators, but if there’s nobody there to run those ... it doesn’t matter," she said.
I'll have a full story later today.