Gov. Brad Little is holding a press conference this morning on Idaho’s response to the coronavirus. Though no cases have yet been documented in Idaho, they are expected, said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist. “We’re very fortunate that we don’t have what’s going on in Washington state, our neighbor, right now, Hahn said. “But we are watching it very closely. ... Our public health goal in Idaho and across the nation is to slow this virus down. We probably can’t stop it. … It’s too late to stop it.” She added, “This is a virus that none of us have immunity to.”
However, she also noted, “The science right now seems to suggest that 80 percent of those people that do get this virus are going to have a mild illness and be fine.”
Asked about travel, Hahn said, “Right now, we are not recommending people cancel travel, other than those highly impacted countries that are on the CDC website.”
Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, “If you’re sick, please stay home. … Cover your coughs and sneezes.” Washing hands and using hand sanitizer also will help prevent the spread, officials said.
Hahn said, “By working to do the common sense measures that the governor and the director just mentioned, we can protect the vulnerable among us by keeping this virus from spreading person to person.”
Little announced that the state has launched a website, https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/, to provide information to Idahoans. Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons is covering the story and will have a full report; I’ll post a link here.