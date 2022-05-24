Idaho Gov. Brad Little flew to Nashville this morning for a Republican Governors Association conference, but as he has since July, retained all his duties while he’s gone, rather than relinquishing them to the lieutenant governor.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has angrily objected to the change – previously, Idaho governors have turned to the lieutenant governor or the next state official in the line of succession to fill in while they’re gone – but hasn’t mounted any legal challenge to it. An Idaho Attorney General’s opinion issued in October found that a court could uphold the governor’s interpretation that the lieutenant governor only steps in as acting governor when the governor is “effectively,” rather than just physically, absent. Courts in states with similar constitutional provisions have split on that question, the opinion noted, with half finding that governors aren’t “effectively” absent when they still can carry out their duties of office remotely.
On Tuesday morning, a volunteer manning McGeachin’s office at the state Capitol for her twice-a-week, half-day office hours said she wasn’t in and wasn’t expected in, but that he’d relay a message seeking comment.
Shortly afterward, McGeachin tweeted, “Once again, Gov. Little violated the State Constitution by leaving Idaho without informing the duly elected Lt. Governor. Idaho’s Lt. Governor is to serve as Acting Governor when the Governor is out of state. Instead, Little informed an unelected reporter.”
The Idaho Constitution, in Article IV, Section 12, says the duties of the governor fall to the lieutenant governor in cases of the governor’s “absence from the state, or inability to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” The legal quibble between Little and McGeachin is over the definition of “absence.” The Constitution doesn’t require the governor to inform the lieutenant governor when the governor leaves the state.
The two officials’ offices are on the same floor in the state Capitol, but McGeachin’s office has largely been closed and locked in recent weeks. She no longer has any paid staff, having overspent her office’s budget for the fiscal year; she lives in Idaho Falls.
Emily Callihan, Little’s director of communications, said the governor is due to return to the state Thursday night.