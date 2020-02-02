Capitol for a Day (Parma)
Gov. Brad Little and other state officials gather at Anderson Hall in Parma during a Capitol for a Day event, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

It was standing-room only as Idaho Gov. Brad Little and about a dozen agency leaders spent the day in Parma, a city of just over 2,100 in northwestern Canyon County, answering questions from residents related to hemp, taxes and agriculture, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek.

Little held his first Capital for a Day event in 2020 at Parma’s Anderson Hall on Friday. Groups of students, from elementary to high school were in attendance throughout the day, and several dozen residents approached the governor with questions about hemp, property taxes, agriculture and education. You can read Spacek's full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

