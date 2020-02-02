It was standing-room only as Idaho Gov. Brad Little and about a dozen agency leaders spent the day in Parma, a city of just over 2,100 in northwestern Canyon County, answering questions from residents related to hemp, taxes and agriculture, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek.
Little held his first Capital for a Day event in 2020 at Parma’s Anderson Hall on Friday. Groups of students, from elementary to high school were in attendance throughout the day, and several dozen residents approached the governor with questions about hemp, property taxes, agriculture and education. You can read Spacek's full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.