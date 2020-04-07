Idaho Gov. Brad Little today strongly defended his signing into law of the nation’s most sweeping anti-transgender legislation, calling it the “right thing” to do. It was the first time Little had commented on his decision to sign both HB 509, the bill to forbid transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates, and HB 500, the bill to forbid transgender girls or women from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.
“I think Idahoans should do the right thing,” said Little, a first-term Republican, in an interview by telephone with the Idaho Press from his office in the state Capitol. “I think we have.”
The story is the first of a two-part series based on my exclusive interview with the governor this afternoon; the second installment, in Thursday's paper, will cover other legislative issues that arose this year, from education to hemp to abortion.