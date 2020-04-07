Gov. Little delivers State of the State
Buy Now

Gov. Brad Little, seen here delivering his State of the State address from the House chambers on Jan. 6, 2020, spoke with the Idaho Press Tuesday to discuss why he signed or didn't sign certain legislation from the 2020 session. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho Gov. Brad Little today strongly defended his signing into law of the nation’s most sweeping anti-transgender legislation, calling it the “right thing” to do. It was the first time Little had commented on his decision to sign both HB 509, the bill to forbid transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates, and HB 500, the bill to forbid transgender girls or women from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.

“I think Idahoans should do the right thing,” said Little, a first-term Republican, in an interview by telephone with the Idaho Press from his office in the state Capitol. “I think we have.”

You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press; it'll be on the front page. The story is the first of a two-part series based on my exclusive interview with the governor this afternoon; the second installment, in Thursday's paper, will cover other legislative issues that arose this year, from education to hemp to abortion.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments