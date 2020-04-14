Gov. Brad Little said while Idahoans' strong response to social distancing and his March 25 stay-home order have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus, the curve had merely been flattened, not "knocked down," writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Just a day before Little makes a decision on whether or not to extend that stay-home order, the governor fielded questions about the government's response to the epidemic from Idahoans during his weekly AARP town hall teleconference. He highlighted the importance of keeping the number of cases at a level manageable by Idaho medical facilities, and defended his implementation of the stay-home order that has been in effect for almost three weeks.
