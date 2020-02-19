Gov. Brad Little says he’s sticking with his proposal for a $1 million expenditure in the public school budget next year to address social/emotional learning issues, including training to help teachers identify and address students facing risks that affect them in the classroom, including depression and considering suicide. His comments came after the House Education Committee earlier derided the proposal, with one member saying that back in the day when kids had “respect” they could just be taken behind the woodshed, another saying such issues should be addressed in the home, and three members walking out during a presentation.
“I think they were really not necessarily talking about what that million-dollar line item was about, they were talking about it from a different angle,” Little said. Asked if he thinks there was a lack of understanding, Little said forcefully, “Yes.” He added, “But I think we’ll get there.”
“I’ve talked about it, it’s part of the task force recommendations, I can tell you the superintendent, it’s very important to her,” he said. “The challenges that our students have are almost incredible compared to what they were not that many years ago.”
“That million dollars is just training and help for those teachers in the classroom that are having some of these problems to where we can get ahead of the problem, which I think is the right thing to do,” Little told the Idaho Press Club. “This is not a unique-in-Idaho issue. This is being addressed by everybody. And of course I’ve got a dual motivation. A, No. 1, it’s the right thing to do. But B, my corrections challenges, a lot of those are mental health/substance abuse, and if I can work on it in the schools, I can lessen the demand for services in corrections. … That’s a big issue for me.”