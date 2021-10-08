Gov. Brad Little has raised close to $500,000 for his still-unannounced re-election campaign, writes reporter Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. Little has far outraised all of his presumptive rivals in the May 2022 Republican primary, including his most vocal adversary, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, according to state campaign finance reports.
Idaho Education News reviewed “48-hour reports” filed by the candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and state schools superintendent. Candidates need not report all donations at this time. However, they must report all donations of $1,000 or more within 48 hours.
So the 48-hour reports don’t provide a complete fundraising picture — since they only cover large individual and corporate donations. But they provide a look at some of the early major donors to each. Among them: Little received a $5,000 donation from former rival Tommy Ahlquist, who ran against him in the GOP primary in 2018, along with donations from UP Railroad, Altria and Idaho Power; McGeachin received $5,000 each from Summers Technology Group in Coeur d'Alene and Rattlesnake Holdings in Malibu, Calif.; and GOP hopeful Ed Humphreys received a $5,000 contribution from Harry Bettis, a prominent Emmett rancher and president of the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation. You can read Richert's full story online here at idahoednews.org, or look for it in today's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.