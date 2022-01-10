The budget Gov. Brad Little is proposing for next year calls for an 11% general fund increase in the K-12 public schools budget, the largest percentage increase since 1999 and the largest dollar increase ever, at roughly $300 million. That includes speeding up the teacher career ladder, in effect funding two years’ worth next year at a cost of $104 million. Little also is proposing a $1,000 bonuses for all teachers in the current year to reflect the increased workload due to the pandemic, at a cost of $17.8 million.
And for next year, he’s proposing a $47 million boost in early literacy funding to Idaho school districts – enough to fund optional full-day kindergarten in every school district if 80% of families decide to participate.
“Local school districts across Idaho, with input from families, will decide how best to deploy the resources,” the governor said. “Literacy has been my top priority because it just makes sense. Our investments in education later on will have more impact if we can work with families to get more students to read proficiently early on. Adding these investments now will increase state literacy funding five-fold since I took office just three years ago. I cannot think of a more ‘back to basics’ investment that will make a meaningful difference in students’ lives today and for years to come.”
He's also proposing $50 million for “Empowering Parents” grants, continuing a program first offered this year to offset costs for things like computers, tutoring and internet connectivity.
The governor also is proposing a 7.1% general fund budget increase for Idaho state universities next year and a 4.8% increase for community colleges; a $10 million boost to career-technical education; and $50 million in federal ARPA funds for the Workforce Development Council to invest in job training and apprenticeships for in-demand professions.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.