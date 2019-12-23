Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lauren Necochea as the new state representative from District 19 in Boise, replacing former House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, who resigned from the Legislature earlier this month to go to work for the Boise Metro Chamber. Necochea is a familiar face at the Legislature, where she often testifies on policy issues as director of the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children.
Her term began on Friday, the governor announced, and will continue until the next general election, when the position will be on the ballot. Necochea said she'll run for a full term in that election.
“I want to thank Representative Erpelding for his service to his constituents, and I wish him well into the future,” Little said in a news release. “I greatly appreciate Lauren’s willingness to step up and serve the people of Idaho and District 19.”
Necochea was the top pick of the Democratic legislative district committee for District 19, which held an extensive application and interview process before nominating three finalists. She holds a master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Pomona College. She grew up in District 19 and lives there now with her husband and two daughters.
The other two nominees for the position were Chris Mathias, former chief academic officer for the Idaho State Board of Education; and Charlene Y. Taylor, a criminal justice researcher and consultant.
“It’s very exciting,” Necochea said Monday. “I’m incredibly honored by this appointment.”
“I am grateful to the District 19 precinct captains and to Gov. Little for putting their trust in me, and I’m humbled to be in the company of such highly qualified candidates,” she said. “And I’m ready to work hard.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.