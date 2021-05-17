Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced today that retired Lewis-Clark State College professor Lori McCann will fill the District 6 Idaho House of Representatives seat vacated by the recent resignation of Aaron von Ehlinger, the Lewiston Tribune reports. Von Ehlinger resigned over a sexual encounter with a teenage legislative intern that is the subject of a rape investigation by Boise police.
The governor's announcement did not explain how he came to choose McCann, who was not on the list of three candidates submitted by the district's Republican Central Committee. Those three people were Glen Baldwin, Robert Blair and Hannah Liedkie, but it was later discovered that a tabulation error was made and the list should have been Blair, Baldwin and McCann.
McCann has been a resident of Nez Perce County for 50 years, the Tribune reports. Her term begins today and will continue until the next general election when the term of office expires.
Here is the full announcement from the governor's office:
Lori McCann appointed to fill legislative District 6 vacancy
"Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today Lori McCann of Lewiston was appointed to fill the vacant legislative District 6 seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.
McCann has been a resident of Nez Perce County for 50 years. She graduated from Lewiston High School and the University of Idaho with a Bachelor’s degree in education.
Her professional experience includes working as a professor at Lewis Clark State College and helping run her family’s law office as well as the family-owned McCann Ranch and Livestock Co. and a family-owned residential and commercial rental business.
McCann’s extensive community involvement includes serving as incoming president of the Lewis Clark State College Foundation Board of Directors, member of the Idaho Community Foundation Board of Directors, and member of the Idaho Business for Education board of directors and executive committee.
McCann is married with four adult children and 10 grandchildren.
McCann’s term begins today and will continue until the next general election when the term of office expires."