Gov. Brad Little announced this morning that Idaho will move into Stage 4 of its four-stage reopening plan Saturday from the coronavirus shutdown, saying the state "narrowly" met its criteria for the move; you can read my full, updated story here at idahopress.com.
The decision came despite data posted on the state website over the past two weeks that appears to show the state fell short of the mark for showing a decline and low numbers of new infections among health care workers. State epidemiologist Christine Hahn said the data posted each day sometimes changes later, largely due to timing issues.
Stage 4 would allow gatherings of more than 50 people, would allow nightclubs and large venues to reopen, and would allow visits to resume to patients in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, as long as new health protocols are followed. It will take effect just after midnight, in the early hours of Saturday morning
"We've taken many steps to alleviate the hardships caused by this pandemic," Little said. But, he said, "We almost did not make it to stage 4 this week," because some Idahoans still haven't been practicing recommended preventive measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing and good hand hygiene. He recommended that all continue to pay close attention to those practices.
"Health care and the economy are linked," the governor said. "Our economic rebound cannot occur without sufficient health care capacity, a healthy population, and consumer and employee confidence. The most effective way to achieve a strong rebound and keep Idaho open is for all of us to step up our personal actions to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors and preserve the sacrifices we all made to get us here."
Idaho is currently in Stage 3, which allows bars and movie theaters to reopen and allows for gatherings of up to 50 people, as long as social distancing can be maintained. Stage 2 permitted the reopening of dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair and nail salons; and Stage 1 allowed most retailers, houses of worship and daycares to reopen, after a statewide shutdown of all non-essential functions that extended from March 25 to April 30.
Under the state's four-stage reopening criteria, it needs to satisfy metrics in three categories to move ahead to the next stage: Syndromic, including emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms and hospital admissions; epidemiologic, including new cases and testing data; and health care, including hospital capacity and supplies and test results for infections among health care workers.
Unlike the three earlier stages, Stage 4 doesn’t explicitly tell employers to have their employees work from home if that’s feasible for business purposes, but Little said he’s still strongly encouraging that. “If you’ve got a workplace where … work can be done efficiently from home, you should do that,” the governor said. “It’s all about minimizing transmissible moments and the transmission.”
“At this point in time, it is really critical that everybody in Idaho be part of this team to modify their behavior,” Little said. “I am convinced that if we do that, just like after the 2009 recession, Idaho will lead the nation and the world in their economic rebound. But it is dependent upon each and every one to practice that good behavior, so that we can manage this ‘til we either get a good therapeutic or a vaccine.”