Gov. Brad Little and Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill are flying around the state today, holding press conferences in Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Coeur d'Alene -- but not in Boise -- to announce a $200 million property tax relief plan that involves leveraging federal coronavirus aid under the CARES Act.
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges," Little said in a press release. "I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets.”
NOTE: Not included in the governor's press release about this plan, but detailed at the press conferences, which didn't include a Boise event, and confirmed Tuesday by the administration, was a major condition cities and counties would have to meet to get the money: They'd have to freeze their total property tax collections for next year, 2021, at this year's level, with the only exception being allowing for new construction. That means they couldn't take the legally allowable 3% increase or use any "forgone" balance from past 3% allowed increases that went untapped. My colleague, Nate Brown, reporter for the Post Register, covered the Idaho Falls press conference; you can read his full report online here, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Last year, the House passed a property tax freeze bill proposed by Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, that required freezing local government budgets but didn't allow increases even to cover new construction; widely decried as unworkable by Idaho counties and other local government officials, it died in the Senate.
Alex Adams, the governor's budget director, told Eye on Boise on Tuesday that the strings were included to meet U.S. Treasury guidelines that say the CARES Act money "really can't be used to backfill lost revenue. So we try to make this budget-neutral ... not have them have this windfall. The windfall really should be returned to the taxpayers."
I had been trying to find out about electronic access to any of those events around the state, but didn't receive any response; the governor's office has issued this press release about the announcement:
"Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and legislators announced today the state is leveraging federal coronavirus relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries, and giving cities and counties the opportunity to pass on the savings to property taxpayers.
Idaho received $1.25 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to address the economic impacts of COVID-19. U.S. Treasury guidelines allow for the funds to cover the payroll of public health and public safety personnel. The Governor and legislators agreed to direct up to $200 million for this purpose to local governments that agree to pass along the resulting budget savings to Idahoans in the form of property tax relief.
The Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will finalize parameters for local government to participate in the program at its June 10 meeting. Program details will be available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov.
Quotes from leaders:
House Speaker Scott Bedke: “Meaningful property tax relief has been the acute focus of lawmakers for several years now. We will continue our efforts to find new ways to provide Idahoans ongoing relief from rising property taxes, but we have an opportunity now to help Idahoans in the short term.”
Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill: “Idaho’s fight to slow the spread of coronavirus has worked to protect lives but also created much financial hardship for Idahoans. It was important for state and local government to come together and find ways to provide some relief from the burden of property taxes. I’m proud of the collaboration we have among various levels and branches of government here in Idaho.”
Bonneville County Commissioner Roger Christensen: “Cities and counties have a unique opportunity before us to support our local public safety personnel and pass on the savings directly to the taxpayers. We appreciate Governor Little and our state elected officials for working with us to support Idahoans during this difficult time.”