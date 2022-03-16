The Senate State Affairs Committee this morning voted to hold SB 1383, Sen. Patti Anne Lodge’s proposed reform of Idaho’s liquor licensing laws, in committee, killing it for the session. This follows an extensive public hearing on the bill last week and two delays pending possible amendments. “It’s a big lift, it’s a big hill to climb,” said Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, complimenting Lodge for her efforts. “I think there’s a lot of times when we look at legislation and say maybe it’s not quite there, but the intention is right, the need is certainly there to have some modifications and some change.”
Lodge, who chairs the committee, said, “I thank the good vice chairman for those kind words, and for all of those who have worked on this issue throughout the years, and for all of those who have spent lots of time this past year trying to find some solutions to the problems that exist. And I’ll tell you there are many that exist in our liquor system.”
“It’s not fair, it’s not fair to the rural areas, it’s not fair to our tourist areas,” Lodge said, “and those are some things that need to be done. But we will continue to work, and hope that next year, early, in a non-election year, that we can bring some answers to you at that time.”
The committee then voted by voice vote to hold the bill in committee, with Lodge as the only “no” vote. With a rueful smile, she asked to be recorded as voting no.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.