Here's a link to our full story at idahopress.com by my colleague Carolyn Komatsoulis on the Justice Department on Tuesday filing a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive anti-abortion "trigger" law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the federal government brought the suit seeking to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies."
It's the first major action by the Justice Department challenging a state trigger law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The court’s decision has led some states to enact restrictive abortion laws and is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states in the U.S.
“Idaho’s law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to provide the emergency medical treatment that federal law requires,” Garland said.
The Idaho Attorney General's office said it received a letter just before 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29 from the Department of Justice. The letter, addressed to Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, said Idaho's abortion law conflicts with federal law. The letter gave notice of the pending suit asked Idaho to respond with any relevant facts or issues no later than Aug. 1.
In the suit, the United States said it did not receive a substantive response. The attorney general's office said it did not respond, because of the short timeline.