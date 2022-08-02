AbortionRally3.JPG (copy)

Thousands of people gather Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Idaho Capitol for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally.

 Laura Guido / Idaho Press

Here's a link to our full story at idahopress.com by my colleague Carolyn Komatsoulis on the Justice Department on Tuesday filing a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive anti-abortion "trigger" law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the federal government brought the suit seeking to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

