Here's a link to our full story at idahopress.com on Ammon Bundy's arrest and removal from the state Capitol today for the second time in two days, by Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. He writes that fewer than 24 hours after he was first arrested at the Idaho Capitol, troopers on Wednesday morning arrested Ammon Bundy in the Senate gallery.
The incident occurred not long after 11 a.m., according to witnesses. He's charged with misdemeanor trespassing and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a tweet from the Idaho State Police Twitter account.
Two witnesses told the Idaho Press Idaho State Police officers removed Bundy, a known anti-government activist, who was sitting in the Senate Gallery, shortly after the Senate at eased just after 11 a.m.
The witnesses, who said they were at the special session to protest civil liability immunity legislation, which was being debated by the House of Representatives in the opposite wing of the Capitol, said a few ISP officers detained Bundy and led him down a staircase on the north side of the gallery. About another dozen officers were standing by, they said.
Video footage posted to social media shows troopers grabbing Bundy by the arms and dragging him out of the gallery. In the video, he does not use his legs to walk. A trooper eventually grabs his feet and the group carries him out.
"He was just sitting here peacefully," said Kelly Latten of Garden City, who was carrying a rifle.
Bundy was arrested Tuesday evening along with two other people, after refusing to leave the Lincoln Auditorium when troopers told him to. He was charged with trespassing and resisting and obstructing officers.
According to ISP, he was served with a no trespass order just prior to his arrest Wednesday morning.
"Based upon the totality of the circumstances, I find that your refusal to comply with lawful orders of government and peace officers threatens to interfere with or impede the conduct of legitimate government business and the primary use of state facilities, and poses a threat you will likewise refuse to comply with lawful orders given to protect the safety of persons and property," according to the order, issued by Idaho Department of Administration Director Keith Reynolds. "You also present a threat to disrupt the legitimate business conducted there."