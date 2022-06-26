The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, meaning that 30 days after the judgment is entered, a trigger law banning most abortions in Idaho will kick in, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Democratic and Republican leaders in Idaho struck drastically different tones Friday after the court released its decision, with Democrats expressing sadness and anger and Republicans welcoming a decision they had long awaited.
The 6-3 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was expected after a draft leaked earlier this spring. Idaho has a trigger law banning most abortions; it will take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court opinion is formalized through a final judgment.
“I’m extremely pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision,” said Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who chairs the House State Affairs Committee. “In my opinion, the work on abortion legislation is just going to begin because states are now going to decide what that policy looks like for their state.”
The court's decision Friday, combined with Idaho laws, will greatly impact women in the Gem State, where birth control is not easy to access, Komatsoulis writes. Currently, birth control prescriptions remain at three-month maximums. Four years in a row, the Idaho Legislature has killed a bill that would make it easier to get contraception.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.