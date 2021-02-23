Senate-passed legislation to trim back health districts’ powers regarding county-wide or district-wide orders cleared the House Health & Welfare Committee on a unanimous vote this morning. The bill, SB 1060, sponsored by Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, has been endorsed by all seven of Idaho’s public health districts. It would require county commissioners to pass a resolution within seven days to either accept or reject any county-wide health order for their county before it can take effect in that county; and would change violations of county-wide or district-wide public health orders from misdemeanors to infractions with fines of up to $50.
Vick said he was prompted to work on the bill by concern over mask orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryon Reed, Bonneville County commissioner and chairman of the Eastern Idaho Health District board, told the House committee, “The amendments … are needed and would have been very helpful this past year to our health board as we acted to protect hospital capacity during the peak of COVID-19.”
Reed said his board collaborated closely with county commissioners, and actually is made up of county commissioners, one former commissioner, and a doctor. “However, requiring approval from the board of commissioners approving any county-wide health orders would have been very helpful, and would have alleviated some concerns expressed by a few county residents this last year,” Reed said.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, who serves on the Central District Health board, voted in favor of the bill, but said, “I do have some concerns about this, particularly because it mandates that the county has to take it up. My county commissioners, they appreciate the option to take it up but not the mandate.”
After the committee’s 13-0 vote in favor of the bill, it now moves to the full House. To become law, it would need to pass there and receive the governor’s signature.