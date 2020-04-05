Oregon’s Cascade mountain range represents more than just a topographic barrier in the politically divided state, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. On the west side of the mountains is the 675-square-mile Willamette Valley, home to Oregon’s largest cities, Portland, Salem and Eugene, and 70% of the state’s population. Nearly all of Oregon’s Democratic state representatives, who make up about 60% of the statehouse, hail from west of the mountains.
On the east side of the Cascade range stretches hundreds of miles of desert, where the population is more sparse, and farmland dominates the landscape as well as the way of life. Eastern Oregon is mostly rural, and the majority of its residents are politically conservative. Those political leanings are shared by residents in a few more rural counties along the coast south of Eugene. In line with political rumblings in recent years, a group of Oregonians is backing a plan to create a "Greater Idaho" out of Idaho, plus eastern Oregon including a swatch of the southern Oregon coast, and a chunk of northern California.
