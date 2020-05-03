The much-discussed Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” features a cast of characters that, in turn, both fascinate and disturb, centering on Joe Exotic, the Tiger King, owner of an Oklahoma roadside zoo where people pay to get up close and personal with his lions and tigers, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. Twenty-five years ago, Idaho had its own version of the tale — Ligertown.
“Yeah, I saw ‘Tiger King.’ This was way worse,” said Steve Riedy, an Idaho Fish and Game employee at the time Ligertown was operating on the outskirts of Lava Hot Springs.
The story of Ligertown and the night nearly two dozen lions and lion-tiger hybrids escaped their compound near the sleepy valley town of about 500 people made international news in the days long before Netflix.
