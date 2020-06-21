Masks, social distancing, sanitizing, more space, different hours, new rules — businesses across the Treasure Valley have reopened after the coronavirus shutdown, but it's a new normal.
Aimed at keeping both customers and employees safe as the valley goes back to business, the changes are more striking at some establishments than others. And the state's seen a sharp increase in new infections after some businesses reopened without enforcing preventive measures, including a major outbreak tied to packed downtown Boise bars over a warm June weekend.
Idaho Press reporters fanned out across the Treasure Valley to report on what our new normal looks like at local businesses, and found business altered by varying amounts, but customers and employees thankful to be back.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (no paywall on coronavirus stories; access is free, but please subscribe!), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.