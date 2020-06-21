Graeber & Company Hair Salon

Stylists tend to their clients at Graeber & Company in downtown Boise, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. After closing for the coronavirus shutdown, the salon has reopened with fewer stations, longer hours, and new protocols to keep clients and staff safe.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Masks, social distancing, sanitizing, more space, different hours, new rules — businesses across the Treasure Valley have reopened after the coronavirus shutdown, but it's a new normal.

Aimed at keeping both customers and employees safe as the valley goes back to business, the changes are more striking at some establishments than others. And the state's seen a sharp increase in new infections after some businesses reopened without enforcing preventive measures, including a major outbreak tied to packed downtown Boise bars over a warm June weekend.

Idaho Press reporters fanned out across the Treasure Valley to report on what our new normal looks like at local businesses, and found business altered by varying amounts, but customers and employees thankful to be back.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

