The day after Steve Maronick’s 67th birthday, he went out to eat with his wife and granddaughter in Caldwell. All three had received the COVID-19 vaccine, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. They wanted to take advantage of the newfound freedom they felt. “It’s like we have an invisible force field,” Maronick recalled his granddaughter saying.
His sense of freedom is combined with relief. Over the past year Maronick would worry when he was in crowded places. He stopped going to the gym. He stopped attending Boise State football and basketball games. He stopped chitchatting with neighbors in close proximity and hollered across the street instead.
Maronick is among more than 180,000 Idahoans — a group that includes people 65 and older, health care workers, teachers, first responders and other categories of essential workers — who have been fully vaccinated, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
