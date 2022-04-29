In the latest in our series of profiles of state races in the May 17 primary this spring, I wrote about the big-bucks contest for the state’s lowest-paid statewide office, in which Idaho’s longest serving House speaker is facing off against perhaps the least-popular member of the House in the GOP primary.
Dissident GOP Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird was censured by her House peers this year for “conduct unbecoming” a member of the House, involving publicizing the identity of a young House intern who accused a state representative of rape; a third of the House signed the ethics complaint against Giddings, and 70% of the House voted to censure her and remove her from one of her committee assignments.
Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of rape today by an Ada County jury and faces up to a year in prison.
Giddings is notorious for incidents like her 2017 move as a freshman lawmaker, grinding the House to a halt by forcing an hour-plus full reading of a routine 21-page bill about notaries, along with a rare “call of the House,” which required all missing members to be corralled and brought to the floor. House members were so frustrated that they voted to make Giddings step in for the House’s chief clerk and read the bill herself; it then passed the 70-member House with just seven “no” votes.
Giddings said afterward that she believed she was upholding the Idaho Constitution, “nothing more, nothing less.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke has been elected as the House’s leader five times by his House colleagues. A rancher from Oakley who first entered politics through activism with the Idaho Cattle Association, he’s an ally of current GOP Gov. Brad Little who has won Little’s endorsement in the lieutenant governor race. He’s raised a whopping $704,910 for his run for lieutenant governor, and spent $195,229 thus far; the TV airwaves are buzzing with multiple TV commercials touting him as a conservative who opposes Democratic President Joe Biden and stands for law and order.
Giddings, a former Air Force pilot and Air Force Academy graduate who brought an impressive resume when she was first elected to the House in 2016, has also raised big bucks for her campaign: $539,535, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s records. She’s spent $238,788 so far, actually outspending Bedke.
“We’re finishing sending 750,000 pieces of mail,” she wrote in an April 28 fundraising email. “Radio, billboards, and online ads are all live. We’re working on last-minute TV ads, if we can raise the money. Thousands of volunteers are knocking doors statewide. We’re launching a million text messages and another million phone calls.”
The current salary for Idaho’s lieutenant governor, a part-time position whose duties include presiding over the Senate and other duties as assigned by the governor, is $48,406; it’ll rise to $52,990 on Jan. 1.
Also on the GOP ballot is Daniel Gasiorowski of Placerville, a retired Kmart manager and Vietnam veteran. He lists his top three issues as eliminating the sales tax on groceries; affordable housing; and keeping property tax in place to fund local governments but freezing taxes at 2010 levels for those who've owned their property since that year.
The winner of the GOP primary will face Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler in November, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life, a strawberry farmer who was known as Marvin Richardson before he legally changed his name.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it'll be on the front page.
