Jaron Crane

Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, speaks to House State Affairs on March 16, 2023.

 Ruth Brown/Idaho Reports

The House State Affairs Committee advanced a bill on Thursday that would prohibit public libraries from distributing what legislators deem “obscene” materials to juveniles, Ruth Brown of Idaho Reports writes.

HB 314, introduced by Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, moved forward 11-2 on a party-line vote. The bill is Crane’s second attempt at a library materials bill, as a similar proposal, HB 139, died in the Education Committee last month.


