Meridian Library District Board of Trustees members watched during their April 20 board meeting as four Meridian residents “served” the board with letters related to potential tort claims, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. The issues at hand were enforcing a mask mandate, promoting critical race theory and “disseminating obscene materials,” according to a social media post by those involved.
These types of book challenges and library fights are becoming more prevalent nationwide, and ultimately trickling down to the local level.
These letters of intent are an “unfortunate diversion of limited resources,” Meridian Library District Board of Trustees Chair Megan Larsen said. Larsen said she can’t comment on the specifics of the letters because of pending litigation, but they appeared to be copy and pasted from an internet source.
“It’s not really tailored to Meridian library specifically and it’s not a substantive claim,” Larsen said.
Gloria Urwin, a candidate for District 20 state representative who along with fellow candidate Mike Hon was among those with potential claims, said serving letters of intent was popularized by Bonds for the Win — a recently formed group that focuses on filing claims against public officials to counter certain policies or causes, such as COVID testing and critical race theory, according to its website. These claims have all been illegitimate, NBC News reported in February, according to election officials, insurance companies and the FBI.