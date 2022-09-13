A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls.
Evans was the party’s top vote-getter in the 2020 election, receiving 16,453 votes, or 3.6%, in a three-way race for the same post, which was won by current GOP Congressman Russ Fulcher. Evans actually got more votes in Idaho that year than the Libertarian Party’s presidential nominee, Jo Jorgensen, who received 16,404 votes or 1.9%.
The Libertarian Party counts 11,081 registered Libertarians in Idaho, according to August figures from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office; that’s 1.1% of Idaho’s registered voters.
“There was an ideological break between the previous board of the Libertarian Party of Idaho and the one that’s currently in charge,” Evans told the Idaho Press. “And unfortunately, because of the size of the Libertarian Party in Idaho, a break between a significant candidate and the board is simply unsustainable.”
He said he didn’t want to campaign “while they were coming in behind me and telling everybody that libertarianism stood for something else. So it wasn’t worth my time to spend the next 60 days fighting over the issue.”