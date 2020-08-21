The chairmen of the House and Senate judiciary committees today released a revised version of the COVID-19 liability bill to be taken up in Monday’s special session of the Legislature, narrowing its scope and moving its expiration date up from three years to one. “It doesn’t do anything more – it does less,” said House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell. “I haven’t gotten the red light from anywhere.”
Gov. Brad Little has called a special session to start at 10 a.m. on Monday to consider three bills: The coronavirus liability limitation bill for schools, colleges and businesses; and two measures slightly altering election laws to ease the process for county clerks of handling the November election amid the pandemic.
The liability bill is the most controversial of the three; it would protect from lawsuits those who make good-faith efforts to comply with laws or regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t want to put my committee members or my fellow House members in a position where they had to choose between potentially nothing or going a bit further than they were truly comfortable with,” Chaney said.
The revised bill would expire July 1, 2021, instead of July 1, 2023. Chaney said he thought that was the most substantive change.
The revisions also limit the liability waiver to matters involving the transmission of the virus, rather than also covering activities related to coronavirus response; and exclude all federal and state agencies and public health districts from coverage under the bill, except for public colleges and universities.
The proposal first was approved on divided votes by a working group consisting of the House and Senate judiciary committees; then, the panel reconvened and approved multiple amendments limiting the measure’s scope. This change adds to those.
Chaney said he’s anticipating introducing the bill at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in his committee. He’s not yet sure when public testimony would be taken on it, but it would be either then or at a subsequent meeting of the panel the same day.
"It's still short notice for stakeholders, so I wanted there to be as much transparency and opportunity for review in a compressed time as we can ahead of Monday," he told the Idaho Press.