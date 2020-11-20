Here's an article from the Lewiston Tribune:
By William L. Spence
Nov. 19—Idaho state Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, confirmed Wednesday that he plans to run for Senate president pro tem during the coming Senate leadership elections.
His decision was prompted by the pending retirement of Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, the longest serving pro tem in state history.
"When I first got elected, I visited with Sen. Hill and expressed an interest in getting into leadership someday," Johnson said. His retirement "hits the reset button for leadership, with potentially four new people this year, so I felt like this was the right time (to run)."
The president pro tem serves as head of the Senate majority caucus and is regularly involved in discussions and negotiations with the governor, House leadership and Senate minority leadership during the legislative session.
The pro tem also fills in as president of the Senate when the lieutenant governor is absent, serves as acting governor when the governor and lieutenant governor are out of state and, together with the majority leader, hands out committee assignments — including chairmanships — to senators after each general election.
Johnson was elected to a sixth term in the Senate earlier this month. He was unopposed in the primary and general election, but won't be unopposed in his bid for leadership. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, has also indicated he plans to run for the top spot.
Johnson noted that senators typically choose a "career path" during their time in office. By tradition, they can either serve in leadership or go the committee route and eventually become a committee chairman.
Johnson has previously served on seven of the Senate's 10 permanent committees. He is a past chairman of the Senate Taxation and Local Government Committee, and currently serving as vice chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee.
"I feel like I've had good exposure to committee work," he said. "The pro tem also has a lot of administrative responsibilities, and I feel like that's one of my strengths."
The last senator from north central Idaho to serve as president pro tem was Sen. William Moore of Latah County. Elected in January 1953, he served in the top spot for barely a month before resigning in apparent protest over leadership changes the Republican caucus made while he was out sick with the flu.
Johnson took an extended road trip earlier this year to visit senators in their home districts and talk about his candidacy. He has also talked with his colleagues by phone and online.
Leadership elections take place the evening of Dec. 2, immediately prior to the Dec. 3 organizational session when committee chairmanships and assignments are determined for the next two years.
Besides the pro tem, a majority leader, assistant majority leader and caucus chairman will also be selected for the GOP. On the House side, a speaker, majority and assistant majority leader, and caucus chairman will be chosen. Minority Democrats in both houses also will determine their leadership.
Other announced candidates so far this year include Winder, as well as Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, who is running for majority leader. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, announced earlier this week that she'll challenge House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, for the top spot in the House.