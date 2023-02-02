...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
John Fudenberg, executive director of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners, gives a presentation on mass fatality preparedness to local elected officials from across Idaho on Wednesday. Fudenberg was serving as the Clark County coroner during the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017.
John Fudenberg, executive director of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners, spoke to Idaho elected officials Wednesday about preparing for a mass casualty event and how to help those affected in the aftermath.
John Fudenberg had been awake for 36 hours when he was given 15 minutes to prepare to speak at a press conference, reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
Fudenberg was the coroner for Clark County, Nevada, home to Las Vegas. It was October 2017, days after a gunman opened fire onto the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Over 50 people died and more than 800 were injured. Fudenberg and other officials had been working to respond to the disaster in the days since.
Fudenberg agreed to speak at the press conference because he wanted to notify the community about the resources available to them through the Family Assistance Center that was opened at the local convention center. Having such a center in place and being able to tell the public about it were key parts of the county’s response to the disaster, he said.
Fudenberg offered his advice to counties on “mass fatality preparedness” at the Idaho Association of Counties’ Midwinter Legislative Conference at the Riverside Hotel on Wednesday afternoon. County commissioners and other personnel from across the state attended.
“You’re going to have to set up press conferences,” Fudenberg said. “So who does them? What’s the message? What are you trying to accomplish?”
Read Banks Rusby's full story online here or find it on page 1 of today's paper.