David Leroy, a former GOP Idaho attorney general, says there are serious legal concerns about a political candidate holding a fundraiser for her campaign at a public school, and having the school district send out electronic flyers advertising it, in light of an Idaho state law specifically forbidding that – regardless of whether the school district has a general policy of renting to anyone.

“Not only does a general rental policy not trump a specific prohibition in Idaho Code, but you’ve got two separate sets of issues here in terms of the alleged misuse of district property to advocate for a candidate,” Leroy told the Idaho Press this morning. “It’s not only the use of the school facility, but significantly, this use of the computer software and the computer system is specifically mentioned in the statute as something that’s prohibited.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

