Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy endorsed Raul Labrador for Idaho Attorney General today, saying Labrador has agreed to bring back a “solicitor general” position he established when he held the office.

Leroy was elected Idaho Attorney General in 1978 and served four years, after which he was elected lieutenant governor. Labrador defeated current Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the GOP primary in May, and is facing Democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh, a Boise attorney, in November.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

