...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy endorsed Raul Labrador for Idaho Attorney General today, saying Labrador has agreed to bring back a “solicitor general” position he established when he held the office.
Leroy was elected Idaho Attorney General in 1978 and served four years, after which he was elected lieutenant governor. Labrador defeated current Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the GOP primary in May, and is facing Democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh, a Boise attorney, in November.