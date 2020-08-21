The Idaho Legislature's Property Tax and Revenue Expenditures Study Committee is meeting this morning at the state Capitol to hear several presentations, but like the joint committee's first meeting, there are no proposals for property tax relief on the agenda. First up is a presentation from Howard Stephenson and Rusty Cannon of the Utah Taxpayers Association about that state's "truth in taxation" law.
Stephenson said his group believes no private owners should get exemptions from property tax, including homeowners, and all should pay the same rate based on their market value. "We don't have any special exemptions for business property," he said. Utah has a 45% property tax exemption for homeowners, he said.
In response to questions from committee members, Stephenson said Utah nonprofits are exempt from property taxes, and he believes that creates a "competitive advantage" for non-profit hospitals, for example, over for-profit hospitals.
The panel also is scheduled to hear presentations this morning from attorney Rick Smith of Hawley Troxell on valuation challenges in the assessment process; from Greg Ruddell, owner of Advanced Valuations & Consulting on variations and transparency in assessment practices; and from Miguel Legarreta, president of the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho, on tax facts and the impacts of transparency and uniformity.
Stephenson opened his presentation by noting Utah's recent top rating on a report card from ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council, a group of industry representatives and conservative state legislators. "Idaho keeps bumping us," he said. "You're going to topple us soon if we’re not careful."
You can watch the meeting live here on Idaho Public Television's "InSession" service.