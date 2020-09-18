The Idaho Legislature’s interim committee on Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures is meeting in a hybrid virtual/in-person, day-long meeting at the Capitol today, in room EW 42. First up, the panel is hearing a presentation it requested from legislative budget analyst Keith Bybee about local government fund balances. The meeting is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, with multiple presentations scheduled, including from the Idaho Farm Burau, IACI, associations of Idaho cities and counties, and the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Public testimony is scheduled to be taken from 3-3:30 p.m., followed by committee discussion.
The panel’s co-chair, Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, opened the meeting by saying, “We’re making some real progress here.”
The panel’s Senate co-chair, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said he thought the committee discussion set for 3:30 to 4 this afternoon would be key. “That hopefully will include a little bit of brainstorming, throwing out ideas that we can kick the tires of, that the public can take a look at,” he said. “Until we have discussions, we can’t tell what we would really like to do or what will be the most important or the best things. … I have some ideas, I’m sure other members of the committee have some ideas.”
Bybee said he researched fund balances and local taxing districts as directed, “to determine whether cash balances could be considered reserve funds for local governments and taxing districts.” There are lots of “caveats” to that, he said. “It is not currently possible to determine the amount of budgeted cash reserves for all local government and taxing districts. … The taxing districts rely on cash balances to get them from Oct. 1 when the budget year starts to sometime in January when property taxes are available for expenditures.”
He noted that fund balances may simply represent a “cash flow issue,” or a matter like a local government saving up to buy a piece of equipment, and said, “This report doesn’t lend itself to broad conclusions.”
Some lawmakers have suggested that local governments are simply sitting on funds they could instead use for tax relief, pointing to fund balances; that’s part of what prompted the inquiry, which included detailed analysis of more than 1,000 audits of local governments in Idaho. “There are many caveats to consider,” Bybee said. He said there may be an opportunity for the legislative panel to direct steps toward more transparency with regard to the audits and the reasons for various fund balances, and how they can help identify savings strategies.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said some citizens assume local governments are "stuffing cash away" or "hoarding cash," and more transparency could help address that.
The meeting is being streamed live online here.