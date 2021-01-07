The Idaho Legislatures’s Joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee, known by the somewhat unwieldy acronym EORAC, has convened this morning for its annual two days of hearings on the state of the state’s economy, aimed at helping lawmakers decide what revenue estimate to aim for when they set the state budget for next year. You can watch live online here thanks to Idaho Public Television’s “InSession” service.
Legislative budget analyst Keith Bybee kicked off today’s hearings by going over an array of figures. Among them: Idaho’s population is projected to increase by 1.9% in 2021, with the state ranking among the fastest-growing states in the nation.
Inflation is forecast at roughly 1.7%. Personal income growth is forecast at $86.7 billion, a 4% increase; in 2020, the state saw a 6.9% increase in personal income.
“It’s kind of laying the groundwork for seeing how well our economy is doing,” Bybee told the joint committee, which is co-chaired by Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, and Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and includes 18 voting House and Senate members of both parties, plus another five ad-hoc members.
Bybee noted that some of the figures will change on Monday when the new revised general fund revenue forecast will be unveiled, and the governor will present his budget and State of the State message to lawmakers.
The panel has a full slate of presentations scheduled today, running until 4 p.m., including presentations from Legislative Budget Director Paul Headlee; Derek Santos, Gov. Brad Little’s chief economist; and representatives of labor, business, tourism, banking, contractors, builders and Realtors, forestry and agriculture. Tomorrow, the committee will hear a financial market outlook from PERSI’s chief investment officer, Bob Maynard, along with presentations from Idaho Power; hospitals; retailers; university economists; the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho; and the state Tax Commission. Tomorrow’s hearings will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30.
After the governor presents his proposed budget to lawmakers on Monday, EORAC will convene again on Thursday, Jan. 14, to hear again from Santos on the executive general fund revenue forecast and vote on the panel’s recommendations to the Legislature on a revenue figure.
Legislative Budget Director Paul Headlee reported to the committee that currently the state budget is tracking toward a $603 million surplus at the end of the fiscal year July 1. “So that is a very good position to be in,” he said. The state’s Budget Stabilization Fund, Idaho’s main rainy-day fund, as of yesterday had a balance of $423,410,812, Headlee reported. “That is the largest balance we’ve had in that fund since it was created in 1984,” he said. “That comprises 10.5% of last year’s general fund revenue collections.” That’s not counting other reserves, including the Public Education Stabilization Fund, the state’s disaster emergency funds, and the Tax Relief Fund, in which online sales tax revenues are being parked. All told, the various reserve funds have a current balance of $588 million, Headlee reported, which is 14.6% of last year’s revenue collections.
Asked by Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, what's an appropriate level of savings, Headlee said that varies; most states target around 5%, he said. "It's better than a lot of states, but each state kind of approaches it with a different philosophy," he said.
“The idea here is you’re setting a table so you can set a budget that lives within your means,” Bybee said.