Legislation to make changes to the Idaho Judicial Council, which vets nominees for open judge positions and disciplines judges, is headed to the Senate’s amending order, despite opposition from the courts, which are in the process of convening a broad-based group to study and recommend changes in the process.
Senior District Judge Juneal Kerrick, speaking for the Idaho Supreme Court, told the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday that the Judicial Council was established by the Legislature in 1967 after a collaborative process involving judges, attorneys, legislators and the public that included six meetings around the state over the course of a year.
“For over 50 years, this system, together with elections, have produced a judiciary that is recognized nationally for excellence and innovation,” Kerrick said. “This bill, which was just printed last week, makes significant changes to the council process.”
She noted that the Supreme Court just announced a new collaborative committee to include judges, legislators, attorneys and members of the public to evaluate the judicial council system and judicial recruitment, with which the state has been struggling.
“These are important matters, and they do justify evaluation,” she said. “Some of the proposed changes seem fine to me personally, and there are others that I can see some potential problems.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the sponsor of SB 1382, said, “I am not about trying to upend or undo. It really is about ensuring that we have transparency.”
“We have good judges, and we have a good process,” Lee said. “But I think that we have a process that has given a lot of weight to one group.”
That group, she said, is the state Bar Commission, which under current law appoints three, or half, of the Judicial Council’s members, two attorneys and a district judge.
Lee’s bill proposes cutting the state Bar to two appointees, one civil attorney and one criminal, and the bar would submit a list of nominees for each position to the governor, who would make the selections. The district judge, plus a new position for a magistrate judge, would be appointed by the Supreme Court. The panel would continue to be chaired by the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.
SB 1382 also would permit the governor to reject an entire slate of nominees for a judge opening submitted by the council, and request a new list with no repeats from the first one. In addition, the governor would continue to appoint the non-lawyer members of the council. The bill also proposes changing terms of council members from six years to four.
