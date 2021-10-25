The Idaho Legislature will reconvene on Nov. 15, House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder confirmed this afternoon. Bedke said the House will consider possible legislation relating to vaccine mandates, and also complete its action regarding an ethics complaint against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
Winder said, "I haven't received the official notice yet," but said, "I've been told by the speaker that he's asking for his members to be here the 15th of November." Winder said, "The recommendation of Senate leadership to our caucus is to come in on the 15th and to take up a couple pieces of legislation."
Senate GOP leaders, he said, favor setting up a new $2 million legal fund to cover potential litigation over federal vaccine mandates on private employers in Idaho; along with another possible law change to state that it's the "policy of the state that an executive order cannot mandate COVID vaccines for the private sector."
"We don't think there's anything we can do for the federal employees," Winder said.
Bedke said, "We met this morning with our chairmen and vice-chairs ... and we will come back on Nov. 15. We have some unfinished business."
"We'll take up the Giddings ethics complaint and ... other matters of pertinent business," Bedke said, but that "pertinent business" will be limited to the topic of vaccine mandates. He said he plans to convene the House Ways & Means Committee to introduce any and all ideas for bills from legislators on that topic, including those from the minority party, but not bills on any other topic.
"There's a lot of different ideas out there dealing with vaccine mandates," Bedke said. "The objective is to get all of the various ideas out into the public domain, to start the process. I don't know how many of them, if any of them, will get critical legislative mass, in our bicameral system, but we'll see."
Although the Idaho Senate adjourned for the year on May 12, wrapping up the state's longest-ever legislative session, the House never adjourned, merely recessing. That left this year's session open-ended.
Asked how long the reconvened session is likely to last, Bedke said, "I want us to be done, obviously, as quickly as possible." After reconvening on Monday Nov. 15, he said, "I would predict (concluding) sometime on that Wednesday. But I can also see it bogging down. I've been here 20 years; I've seen things happen quickly, I've seen things bog down."
Asked how many bills are likely to be introduced on vaccine mandates, Bedke said, "I wouldn't be surprised to see a dozen."
On Oct. 4, the Legislature's joint interim committee on federalism voted to recommend the full Legislature consider a proposal from Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, to forbid any Idaho public official, at the state, county or city level, from assisting or providing resources to federal agencies to implement President Joe Biden's proposed new vaccine rules. Violations would be misdemeanors, punishable by up to six months in jail or a $5,000 fine, which would have to be paid by the individual, not their government agency.
Last month, Biden issued executive orders requiring that all federal employees and contractors receive COVID-19 vaccines. The president also announced that he would be directing the U.S. Department of Labor to require that employers with more than 100 workers mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing for their employees.
At the committee meeting, Vick acknowledged that the state has little say in the federal government mandates for federal employees and contractors. “But what we can do, for sure, is we can say, ‘We won’t help,’” he said.
Winder said he thought both the legal fund proposal and the policy proposal favored by Senate GOP leaders line up with elements of Vick's proposed bill.
Bedke said, "I think that there was at least general consensus on the bill that was presented in the federalism committee," which was approved on a party-line vote, with all Republicans on the panel in favor and minority Democrats opposed. "I think there are other ideas that have come out," he said, including the idea for the legal fund.
Asked how important it is that the Legislature take action on that in mid-November, rather than when it convenes in January, Bedke said, "It may be very important, it may be not that important. We'll have to see. They have not promulgated the rules at this point, so there is not a clear target — there's nothing to sue over at this point. I think we need to be somewhat strategic in the timing."
"I understand that there's angst among our citizens on these topics," Bedke said, "but again, the federal mandate is just an announcement at this point. Nothing is official. Now, that can change, and if and when it does, we'll be ready with an appropriate state response."
He also said there's some concern that the Idaho Attorney General, rather than the Legislature, is the entity that would have standing to sue. "We'll let the lawyers discuss that," he said.
On Sept. 17, Bedke, Winder, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, all Republicans, released a letter signed by all four of them to President Biden threatening legal action over the proposed vaccine requirements.
In the letter, the four wrote, “We understand the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we, as the leaders of the State of Idaho — in direct consultation with our constituents — are in the best position to determine the appropriate response within the borders of our state, not the federal government.”
Bedke said the letter outlined the state's legal concerns, which focus on the role of the states in setting and enforcing vaccination policies; arguments that federal occupational safety rules must address workplace issues and not those affecting society in general; and that the vaccine rules wouldn't sufficiently balance competing interests of states and businesses.
"The points that we made there are the points that we will be ready to defend," he said.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney, said the bill the federalism committee recommended was "fraught with constitutional problems."
"It's just amazing how eager they are to pour more money into litigation," she said. "We're still kind of reeling from the last smackdown," referring to today's action by the Constitutional Defense Council to pay nearly $152,000 in Reclaim Idaho's legal fees after the state lost the lawsuit over a restrictive voter initiative law that the Idaho Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional.