Before recessing Wednesday, the Idaho House chose not to act on SB 1193, which would have accepted a $6 million grant approved by President Trump's administration to help local organizations improve early learning in their communities for children up to age 5. The Senate narrowly passed the early learning grant legislation in April, but it was held indefinitely on the House's reading calendar, where it remains.
As the House was on the brink of recessing Wednesday night, Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said she "felt compelled" to advocate for the grant.
"I could not sit idly by while I feel that this body is going to make one of the gravest mistakes that I've ever seen it make in my eight years here," Rubel said.
The grant seemed dead — House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said SB 1193 doesn't have the votes to pass — but it's possible the grant didn't need legislative approval anyway, reports Idaho EdNews.
Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children — the grant's administrator — said it’s not completely clear that the grant required the Legislature’s approval in the first place; $3.3 million was already awarded and spent without legislative approval, to research the need for early education funding and compile a needs assessment, writes reporter Blake Jones.
The organization is looking into vague federal rules, which could allow the funding to go through.
You can read my full story at idahopress.com (subscription required) and Jones' full story at idahoednews.org.