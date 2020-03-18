Lawmakers worked all day and into the evening Wednesday trying to wrap up this year’s legislative session, but they didn’t quite get there. Major legislation advanced or passed, however, including a statewide handsfree law for drivers on cell phones. If, as expected, the Senate approves the now House-passed bill – it already overwhelmingly passed a near-identical one – and Gov. Brad Little signs it into law, Idaho would join 22 other states and the District of Columbia in requiring drivers using cell phones to use them only in hands-free mode.
“I think it’s important to send a signal out to people that when you’re on your cell phone and you’re in traffic, it’s dangerous,” said Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, the bill’s lead House sponsor.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.